West Virginia governor signs vague law allowing teachers to answer questions about origin of life

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice has signed a law that supporters say promotes the free exchange of ideas in science classrooms. Opponents say it’s constitutionally vague and could allow for the incursion of religion into public schools. The legislation allows public school teachers to answer student questions “about scientific theories of how the universe and/or life came to exist.” It was proposed after Senate Education Chair Amy Grady, a public school teacher, said fellow educators have told her they don’t feel comfortable answering questions about theories outside evolution. What is unclear is what kinds of teaching would be protected by the bill, which does not define what a “scientific theory” is.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.