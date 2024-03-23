2 crew members die during ‘incident’ on Holland America cruise ship

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two crew members on a Holland America cruise ship died during an “incident” in the ship’s engineering space. The cruise line says the unidentified crew members died Friday while the Florida-based Nieuw Amsterdam was at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. Authorities have been notified and the cause of the deaths is being investigated. Crew members were being offered counseling. The cruise line didn’t offer any further details about the crew members, nor which agency was handling the investigation. The ship set sail out of Fort Lauderdale on March 16 for a seven-night trip.

