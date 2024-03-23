A losing candidate in Indonesia’s presidential election demands a revote, alleging fraud

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The camp of Indonesia’s losing presidential candidate has filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court alleging widespread fraud at the polls and demanded a revote. The legal team of Ganjar Pranowo, who was backed by the governing Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, said Saturday it wants the elected president, Prabowo Subianto, and his vice president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, disqualified. It questioned the candidacy of Raka, President Joko Widodo’s son. The Constitutional Court had made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates, allowing the 37-year-old Raka to run. The Constitutional Court spokesperson says complaints would be heard by April 22 and a verdict would come on May 7.

By NINIEK KARMINI and FADLAN SYAM Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.