Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of ‘awesome’ baby boy, Cardinal, in Instagram post

Star couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden say they are “blessed and grateful” to have welcomed a baby boy. They announced the arrival of their son Cardinal Madden in an Instagram post they each shared Friday. The caption says Cardinal is “awesome” and “really cute.” The post says they don’t plan to share photos, for the sake of their family’s privacy. The actress and musician married in 2015. They also used Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Raddix in 2020. Representatives for Diaz and Madden did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.