Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of ‘awesome’ baby boy, Cardinal, in Instagram post
By The Associated Press
Star couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden say they are “blessed and grateful” to have welcomed a baby boy. They announced the arrival of their son Cardinal Madden in an Instagram post they each shared Friday. The caption says Cardinal is “awesome” and “really cute.” The post says they don’t plan to share photos, for the sake of their family’s privacy. The actress and musician married in 2015. They also used Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Raddix in 2020. Representatives for Diaz and Madden did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.