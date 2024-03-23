Canada holds state funeral to honor Brian Mulroney, one of its most consequential prime ministers
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Politicians, dignataries and celebrities joined members of the public at a state funeral to honor Brian Mulroney, one of Canada’s most consequential prime ministers who in the 1980s solidified trade ties with the U.S. and spoke out against South Africa’s apartheid. Mulroney died Feb. 29 at age 84. He was prime minister for nine years between 1984 and 1993 and led the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former U.S. Secretary State James Baker as well as hockey great Wayne Gretzky are attending the funeral Saturday in Montreal.