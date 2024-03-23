Fulton County DA Fani Willis says despite efforts to slow down Trump case, ‘the train is coming’

ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the election interference prosecution against Donald Trump moves forward, saying “the train is coming.” She’s faced weeks of proceedings over her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired for the case. Defense attorneys continue to press claims about her handling of a sprawling prosecution against the former president and current GOP presumptive nominee. She told CNN on Saturday, “I don’t feel like we have been slowed down at all. I think there are efforts to slow down the train, but the train is coming.”

