Memorial marks 210th anniversary of crucial battle between Native Americans and United States

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — Members of the Muscogee Creek Nation returned to Alabama this weekend for a memorial service on the 210th anniversary of the battle of Horseshoe Bend. More than 300 American Indians were killed. The battle was the single bloodiest day of conflict for Native Americans. Leaders of the Muscogee Nation on Saturday placed a wreath on the battle site. The Muscogee Nation has announced plans to try to place a permanent memorial at the site. David Hill, principal chief of the Muscogee Creek Nation, says they came to remember those who fought and honor their sacrifice.

