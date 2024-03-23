New England battling a mix of wind, rain, sleet and heavy snow

BOSTON (AP) — New England is battling a wintry weather combination across the region with more than a foot of snow expected in ski county, and rain, wind and possible flooding in southern areas and along the coast. In Maine the National Weather Service warned of a treacherous travel day with an increase in ice forming inland from the coast, on top of snow or sleet that has already fallen. Farther inland forecasters are calling for anywhere from one to two feet of snow across the mountains in western Maine and in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. In Connecticut, New York City, Rhode Island and Massachusetts the storm is expected to remain largely rain, with possible flooding.

