Slovaks elect successor to first female president. An ally of populist premier is expected to win

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovaks are heading to the ballots to elect a successor to Zuzana Čaputová, the country’s first female president and a staunch backer of Slovakia’s neighbor Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s two-year invasion. She is not seeking a second term. Peter Pellegrini, a close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, is considered a favorite in the race for the largely ceremonial post. He leads on Saturday a field of nine candidates in the first round of the presidential election. Former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, 59. a pro-Western career diplomat is his main rival. If no candidate gets a majority, the top two finishers will go through to a runoff on April 6.

