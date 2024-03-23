The Moscow concert hall attack wasn’t the first during Putin’s 25-year rule

The attack on a Moscow concert hall in which armed men opened fire and set the building ablaze, killing at least 133 people, was the latest in a long series of bombings and sieges that have unsettled and outraged Russians during Vladimir Putin’s nearly quarter-century as either prime minister or president. Friday’s attack on the Crocus City Hall, for which an Islamic State faction in Afghanistan claimed responsibility, followed several years of quiet. However, its scale and cruelty placed it among the most violent and shocking of attacks on Russian soil. Here’s a look at major incidents since Putin became Russia’s prime minister for the first time in August 1999.

By The Associated Press

