3 men in Armenia attempt to storm Yerevan police station and 2 are injured by their own grenades

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs says three armed men have attempted to storm a police station in the Armenian capital of Yerevan detonating hand grenades that injured two of the attackers. The injured assailants were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds from the blast Sunday in Yerevan’s northern Nor-Nork district. A third man was detained by police after a brief standoff, Narek Sargsyan, spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, told journalists. There were no other reported injuries. The men hoped to free members of the Combat Brotherhood organization, who were being held at the station after being detained earlier Sunday, Armenian media outlets reported. The group opposes the planned transfer of several villages in Armenia’s Tavush region to neighboring Azerbaijan.

