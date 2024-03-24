Mifepristone access is coming before the US Supreme Court. How safe is this abortion pill?

The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a case Tuesday that could impact how women get access to mifepristone. That’s one of the two pills used in the most common type of abortion in the nation. The case centers on whether the Food and Drug Administration overlooked serious safety problems when it made the drug easier to obtain, including through mail-order pharmacies. Legal briefs in the case vary widely when it comes to descriptions of the pill’s safety. Medical researchers and the FDA say the chance of severe problems from the pill is very small.

By LAURA UNGAR and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

