NBC’s Chuck Todd lays into his network for hiring former RNC chief Ronna McDaniel as an analyst

NEW YORK (AP) — Former ‘Meet the Press’ moderator Chuck Todd says that some NBC News journalists are uncomfortable that the network had hired former Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor. What was unusual was Todd’s outlet for the criticism — on the NBC show he used to run. Appearing Sunday as a panelist, Todd said NBC bosses owed his successor, Kristen Welker, an apology, for putting her in the uncomfortable position of interviewing McDaniel on the show. News outlets hiring politicians as analysts is hardly unusual. But the speed in which McDaniel made the switch, and her role in supporting false claims by former President Donald Trump, intensified criticism of the hiring.

