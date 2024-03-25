A London court will rule on whether WikiLeaks founder Assange can challenge extradition to the US

LONDON (AP) — A London court is due to rule whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can challenge extradition to the United States on espionage charges. Two High Court judges will decide on Tuesday whether Assange gets a final appeal in England. His legal team fears he could be quickly sent to the U.S. if he loses the case. They are likely ask the European Court of Human Rights to intervene in that scenario. The U.S. government argued at a hearing last month that Assange put lives at risk by indiscriminately publishing classified government documents. Assange’s lawyers argued he faces a “flagrant denial of justice” if sent to the U.S.

