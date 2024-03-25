Analysis: Florida insurers made money last year for first time in 7 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida insurance companies made money last year for the first time in seven years. That is thanks to investment income and a mild hurricane season. That’s according to an an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis released last week. A group of 50 insurers reported $147.3 million in net income for 2023 compared to net losses of more than $1 billion in the previous two years. The group excluded state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp. It is the insurer of last resort for Florida homeowners unable to get a policy anywhere else.

