As Boeing turbulence persists: A look at past crashes and safety issues involving the plane maker

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing keeps hitting more and more turbulence. The American plane maker has been under intense pressure since early January, when a panel blew off a brand-new Alaska Airlines 737 Max midflight. That’s spotlighted a lengthy series of safety and manufacturing problems that have piled up for Boeing over the years — including two devastating crashes that also involved Max jets. Leadership shakeups have arrived amid this turmoil, too. On Monday, Boeing announced CEO David Calhoun would be stepping down from his post at the end of the year as part of broader management changes. Calhoun became CEO in 2020 after his predecessor was fired following the deadly 2018 and 2019 Max crashes.

