Big brands could pivot easily if TikTok goes away. For many small businesses, it’s another story

NEW YORK (AP) — A lot of “What ifs” still surround a bill the U.S. House passed last week that would mandate TikTok′s Beijing-based parent company to sell its stake in the platform or face a nationwide ban. Big brands that have relied on TikTok videos to reach younger consumers do not appear to be panicking as they wait to see what happens. But they have started planning. Some are retooling promotional campaigns originally intended just for TikTok. To mitigate any risks, many companies are researching alternatives and prioritizing influencers who have sizable followings on multiple social media networks. Industry analysts say it will be more difficult for smaller firms and solo entrepreneurs to rebound if TikTok goes away.

By HALELUYA HADERO and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO Associated Press

