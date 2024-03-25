Bryan Cranston leading face of Major League Baseball’s promotional campaign
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy, Tony and Olivier Award winner Bryan Cranston is a leading face of Major League Baseball’s promotional campaign ahead of opening day for the second straight season, recording a video at Dodger Stadium highlighting several stars. The actor is the voice of an “Anything Can Happen” campaign that launched Monday after last year’s video promoting rules changes. The new ad features two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers along with fellow MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Arizona’s Corbin Carroll and Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz.