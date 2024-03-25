Bulgaria’s prime minister-designate withdraws after talks between political coalitions fail
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s prime minister-designate has withdrawn her nomination after negotiations between two political coalitions failed. That could send the European Union’s poorest member country into a new crisis. Under a deal between the coalitions, the outgoing prime minister stepped down on March 6 and was expected to be replaced by the deputy head of government. But talks on the transition of power talks turned into partisan arguing over issues linked to judicial reform, leadership of the security services and the lineup of the Cabinet.