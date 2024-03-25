China releases South Korean soccer star after a nearly 1-year detention over bribery suspicions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A star South Korean soccer player who was detained and investigated in China for nearly a year over bribery allegations has been released and returned home. Seoul’s Foreign Ministry is giving few details. Son Jun-ho is a former member of the South Korean national team who played professionally in China. He was detained by Chinese authorities at the Shanghai airport in May on suspicion of taking bribes. Chinese soccer has struggled for years to rid itself of a reputation for corruption.

