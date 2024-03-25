Death of Missouri student Riley Strain appears accidental, police in Tennessee say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say the death of University of Missouri student Riley Strain appears to be accidental. The Tennessean reported Sunday that Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Kris Mumford says a detective attended the autopsy examination and Strain’s death “continues to appear accidental.” Mumford says toxicology results are pending, but there is no apparent foul play. A final autopsy won’t be complete until all testing is finished. Police announced Friday that Strain’s body had been recovered from the Cumberland River. Police previously said the 22-year-old was last seen on March 8 after drinking downtown. A massive search had been underway.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.