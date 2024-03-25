Firefighters in New Jersey come to the rescue of a yellow Labrador stuck in a spare tire

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters in southern New Jersey came to the rescue of a dog who got stuck in a spare tire. The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company crew found Daisy when they responded to a Franklin Township home last Thursday. The 11-month-old yellow Labrador’s neck was deep in the middle of the tire rim. The firefighters worked to devise a rescue plan while attempting to keep Daisy calm. Lt. Brandon Volpe says the crew initially tried dish soap and vegetable oil but couldn’t free the dog. He says Daisy was “pretty stuck in there.” Volpe then remembered he had plasma cutters — used for cutting steel and metal — at his home. So the crew took Daisy to Volpe’s garage and she was free within five minutes.

