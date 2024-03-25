Here are the big hurdles to the global push to build up renewable energy

The world’s governments have agreed they want to triple renewable energy by 2030, a goal laid out at the U.N. climate summit in December. But right now, the post-pandemic global economy is throwing up obstacles that will need to be overcome if the goal is going to be met. There are big hurdles to renewable projects from high interest rates, inflation, delays in supplies and community resistance. Things are even tougher to get going in poorer countries.

