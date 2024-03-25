In New Jersey, some see old-school politics giving way to ‘spring’ amid corruption scandal

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has a well-earned reputation as a home to backroom political dealing, but some advocates see that as changing. A lawsuit brought by Rep. Andy Kim aims at breaking the boss-dominated culture in this Democratic stronghold. That and first lady Tammy Murphy’s departure from the race have New Jersey progressives thinking things might be changing. Murphy had the backing of influential county party chairmen in her primary race against Kim to succeed Sen. Bob Menendez, who’s facing federal corruption charges. Murphy’s departure left Kim in strong position to win his party’s nomination for the seat, a must-have for Democrats in the closely divided U.S. Senate.

