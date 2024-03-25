Japan approves plan to sell fighter jets to other nations in latest break from pacifist principles

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet has approved a plan to sell future next-generation fighter jets that it’s developing with Britain and Italy to other countries. Tuesday’s announcement was the latest move away from the country’s postwar pacifist principles. The contentious decision to allow international arms sales is expected to help secure Japan’s role in the joint fighter jet project. It’s also part of a move to build up the Japanese arms industry and bolster its role in global security. The Cabinet on Tuesday also endorsed a revision to Japan’s arms equipment and technology transfer guidelines to allow coproduced lethal weapons to be sold to countries other than the partners.

