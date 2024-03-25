Kimberly Palmer: 5 ways to calm financial stress

Realizing that financial stress is common can be the first step toward reducing it, money experts say. Thinking you are the only one experiencing it can compound those negative feelings. Checking in with your body, so you notice when you’re having a fight-or-flight response to financial decisions, can also help. It can be useful to reset by taking a walk, listening to music or even just taking a deep breath. Next, you can regain control by making a first move such as listing all of your accounts or logging in to your retirement savings plan.

