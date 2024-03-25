Kyiv endures a third air attack in 5 days as Russia steps up bombardment of cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions have been heard in Kyiv in what appears to be a third Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital in five days. City authorities said a residential building was damaged in one district of the city on Monday morning, and debris from interceptions fell on various districts of the city during the daylight attack. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said two women were injured. Emergency services were on their way to the sites. Further details were not immediately available. The attack appears to be part of an escalation of aerial bombardment of cities by the Kremlin’s forces as the war stretches into its third year with the battlefield front line largely unchanging.

