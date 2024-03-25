Nigerian military returns over 130 abducted schoolchildren after weeks in captivity

KADUNA, Nigeria (AP) — More than 130 Nigerian schoolchildren rescued after more than two weeks in captivity have arrived in their home state in northwestern Nigeria ahead of their anticipated reunions with families. That follows the latest in a series of mass school abductions in the West African nation. The children were seized by motorcycle-riding gunmen at their school in the remote Kaduna state town of Kuriga on March 7. They were rescued Sunday by the military in a forest about 200 kilometers (more than 120 miles) to the north in neighboring Zamfara state, though authorities have provided no details of the rescue or said whether any suspected kidnappers were arrested. The military brought the students to the Kaduna state government house on Monday.

