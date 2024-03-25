Pakistani forces kill 4 insurgents as they foiled an attack on a naval facility in Baluchistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani security forces have killed four insurgents as they foiled an attack on a naval facility in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province. No damage was caused to the Siddiqui air station in the attack that was claimed by the outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army. The BLA is designated a terrorist group by Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Authorities say the insurgents were quickly spotted and killed on Monday night as they tried to enter the naval facility in the Turbat district of Baluchistan. Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by the BLA for years. The group demands independence. Violence in the province has persisted even though Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency.

