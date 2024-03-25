Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce his VP pick for his third-party White House bid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce his running mate as he races to secure a place on the ballot for his independent campaign for president. He’s holding an event Tuesday in Oakland to name his vice presidential pick. Kennedy is picking a running mate now because about half of states require him to designate one before he can apply for ballot access. Kennedy and his aides have circulated the names of several contenders, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura. Speculation most recently has centered on Nicole Shanahan, a lawyer and philanthropist who bankrolled a Super Bowl ad for Kennedy.

