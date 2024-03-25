Skip to Content
Senegalese await the outcome of a peaceful presidential vote, following months of unrest

Published 1:03 AM

By BABACAR DIONE and JACK THOMPSON
Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese anxiously are awaiting the results of Sunday’s presidential election, following months of uncertainty and unrest that tested its reputation as a stable democracy in a region rife with coups. Observers said there was a high turnout for the vote. Results from polling stations that had completed counting were posted overnight on social media with official announcements expected later this week. Analysts expect the results to require a runoff election between opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the former Prime Minister Amadou Ba and candidate for the ruling party.

