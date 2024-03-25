Shohei Ohtani to make first comments since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is set to make his first public comments Monday since his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Los Angeles Dodgers star. Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers last week when the team opened the season with two games against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea. Mizuhara was let go from the team following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and claims from Ohtani’s attorneys that the Japanese star had been the victim of a “massive theft.”