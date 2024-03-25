Singapore’s first ministerial corruption case expands with new charges against ex-transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s first ministerial corruption case has expanded with more charges being filed against a former transport minister. S.Iswaran pleaded not guilty Monday to eight fresh charges alleging he received goods worth $14,000 from a contractor. The former senior politician in the long-ruling People’s Action Party was first hauled to court two months ago for allegedly receiving gifts such as tickets to Singapore’s F1 race, football matches and musicals in the U.K from a Malaysian property tycoon. The new charges allege Iswaran received bottles of whisky and wine, golf clubs and a luxury Brompton bike from a contractor who has dealings with the government. Singapore’s prime minister has vowed to uphold his government’s reputation for honesty and incorruptibility.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.