Six more bodies are found days after a boat of Rohingya refugees capsized off Indonesia

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Local authorities say six more bodies of Rohingya refugees have been found at sea off Indonesia after a boat with more than 150 people aboard capsized last week. The bodies of the six women were found off the coast of Aceh province. Five bodies were found over the weekend. U.N. agencies had said at least 70 were feared missing or dead. About 1 million of the predominately Muslim Rohingya live in Bangladesh as refugees from Myanmar. The boat capsized after leaving Bangladesh. Fishermen and search and rescue workers rescued 75 people after they huddled overnight on the boat’s overturned hull.

By REZA SAIFULLAH and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

