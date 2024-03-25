Supreme Court again confronts the issue of abortion, this time over access to widely used medication

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is considering a new abortion case affecting women across the U.S. Abortion opponents want the high court in arguments Tuesday to ratify a ruling from a conservative federal appeals court that would limit access to a medication called mifepristone, which was used in nearly two-thirds of abortions last year. The case comes two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, enabling bans or severe restrictions on abortion in many Republican-led states. A decision should come by late June. Like the 2022 ruling, this decision could become a political campaign issue. Mifepristone is made by New York-based Danco Laboratories. An early ruling from a U.S. district court judge in Texas would’ve revoked the drug’s approval.

