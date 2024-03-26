Alcohol permit lifted at Indy bar where shooting killed 1 and wounded 5, including police officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials have revoked the liquor license of an Indianapolis bar where one person was killed and five others, including a police officer, were wounded during a weekend shooting. The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to revoke a liquor license extension for 11:11 Bar & Grille on the city’s far east side. Commission officials say the bar was operating under the permit of another establishment while it appealed the denial of its own permit. The shooting occurred early Sunday. The officer who was shot was one of two who were working off-duty there at the time.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.