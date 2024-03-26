Be like Caitlin: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is inspiring a younger generation of players

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Caitlin Clark has reshaped women’s college basketball and the perception of it. The Iowa star has made a name for herself by breaking records and stretching the range of shooting possibilities to the midcourt logo. Up-and-coming players have taken notice, working to extend their range to be like Caitlin. Clark also has a superb all-around game and deep work ethic, something coaches can harp on with young players. Clark also has opened the door to what’s possible financially through NIL deals through hard work and projecting the right image.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.