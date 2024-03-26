Be like Caitlin: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is inspiring a younger generation of players
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Caitlin Clark has reshaped women’s college basketball and the perception of it. The Iowa star has made a name for herself by breaking records and stretching the range of shooting possibilities to the midcourt logo. Up-and-coming players have taken notice, working to extend their range to be like Caitlin. Clark also has a superb all-around game and deep work ethic, something coaches can harp on with young players. Clark also has opened the door to what’s possible financially through NIL deals through hard work and projecting the right image.