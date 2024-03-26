Biden and Harris team up for health care event in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will team up in Raleigh, North Carolina, for an event focused on promoting their health care agenda. North Carolina is the final stop on Biden’s tour of battleground states since his State of the Union earlier this month. Polls show that Democrats have an advantage over Republicans on health care, and they’re looking to push their advantage as they face a likely rematch with Donald Trump this year. Biden and Harris are also expected to attend a campaign fundraiser in Raleigh on Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.