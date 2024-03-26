Black coaches are rare in soccer. Is this because of a lack of diversity in the boardroom?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Racism has long permeated the world’s most popular sport, with soccer players subjected to racist chants and taunts. Recent studies in Britain suggest such bigotry also prevents Black players from advancing into top-flight coaching roles. The advocacy group Black Footballers Partnership has found that while 43% of players in England’s Premier League are Black, only 4% land professional coaching jobs. There are currently only two Black Premier League managers. Former England international Ricky Hill says this is because players of color rarely have the opportunity to ascend. Others are more forthright, blaming a lack of diversity in the boardrooms of the biggest clubs. Hill has just left Britain to take a management position with a suburban Chicago soccer club.

