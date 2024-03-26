Bulgarian authorities seize 170 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment from Ecuador
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian customs officials have confiscated about 170 kilograms (370 pounds) of cocaine from a ship transporting bananas from Ecuador. Prosecutors say the drugs were hidden in a fruit container on the ship, which also made a stopover in Malta. They valued the cocaine at 6.2 million euros ($6.8 million). Bulgaria, which has taken steps in recent years against drug trafficking, is considered a transit point for cocaine from Latin America on the smuggling route to Western Europe.