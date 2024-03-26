Famed American sculptor Richard Serra, the ‘poet of iron,’ has died at 85

Famed American artist and sculptor Richard Serra has died at his home in Long Island, New York, at the age of 85. His lawyer says the artist died from pneumonia. Known for turning curving walls of rusting steel and other malleable materials into large-scale pieces of outdoor artwork across the world, Serra was one of his generation’s most preeminent sculptors. He became known as the “poet of iron.” Serra was a native of San Francisco and studied as a painter at Yale University but his travels to New York, Europe and northern Africa inspired him to start sculpting in 1966.

By SUSAN HAIGH and TRÂN NGUYỄN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.