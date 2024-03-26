Former Hungarian insider releases audio he says is proof of corruption in embattled Orbán government

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A former Hungarian government insider has published an audio recording that he says is proof of official misconduct within high levels of the government of populist Minister Viktor Orbán. The recording, released on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday morning, features the voice of former Justice Minister Judit Varga allegedly describing government officials manipulating court records to cover up evidence implicating them in a corruption case. The recording was released by Peter Magyar, Varga’s former husband, who brought the tape to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Budapest on Tuesday. Magyar’s recent rise as an opposition political figure has compounded political headaches for Orbán that have included the resignation of members of his government and a painful economic crisis.

