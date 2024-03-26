Fredette, Barry, Maddox and Travis picked for USA Basketball 3×3 Olympic men’s roster
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Jimmer Fredette, Kareem Maddox, Canyon Barry and Dylan Travis piled up enough wins together last year to get USA Basketball qualified in men’s 3×3 for the Paris Olympics. They’re staying together to chase gold in France. USA Basketball announced its men’s 3×3 roster for the Paris Games on Tuesday, going with the same foursome that won a silver medal at the World Cup and gold at the Pan Am Games last year. USA Basketball’s picks for men’s, women’s and women’s 3×3 are expected later this spring.