Lego head mugshots add to California’s debate on policing and privacy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California police department has been handcuffed by Lego. The Danish toy company asked the agency to stop adding Lego heads to cover the faces of suspects in the photos it publishes on social media. The Murrieta Police Department has been using Lego heads and emojis in such images for at least a year. The altered photos went viral last week after several news reports, prompting the toy company’s reaction. California is already in the midst of a debate over privacy and policing. A state law that went into effect Jan. 1 restricts how law enforcement agencies can share mugshots on social media.

