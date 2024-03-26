Pickup truck driver charged for role in crash that left tractor-trailer dangling from bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The driver of a pickup truck has been charged for his role in a four-vehicle crash that sent a tractor-trailer through a guard rail where it was left dangling over the Ohio River. News outlets reported on Monday that court records show the pickup driver was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of operating on a suspended license. The March 1 crash on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge prompted a dramatic rescue as a Louisville, Kentucky, firefighter rappelled off the span to rescue the driver of the tractor-trailer. The semitruck driver was unharmed, but two people injured the crash were taken to the hospital.

