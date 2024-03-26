Russia extends arrest of US reporter Evan Gershkovich. He has already spent nearly a year in jail

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has ordered Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to remain in jail on espionage charges until at least late June. The 32-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in late March 2023 while on a reporting trip and has spent nearly a year behind bars. Gershkovich and his employer have denied the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have to support the espionage charges.

