The irony of Steve Martin’s life isn’t lost on him

This is an abridged version of ENT-Film-Steve Martin (AP) — People participate in documentaries for all kinds of reasons. But Steve Martin may be unique in making a film about his life with the instruction of: “See if you can make sense of all THAT.” Morgan Neville’s Apple TV+ documentary “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in two pieces” is an attempt to synthesize all the Steve Martins, or at least line them up next to each other. The “King Tut” guy with the arrow through his head. The “wild and crazy guy.” The “Jerk.” The Grammy-winner. The novel writer. And the self-lacerating comic who says in the film: “I guarantee I had no talent.”

