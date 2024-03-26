The presidents of France and Brazil meet and announce a $1.1 billion investment plan for the Amazon

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian and the French presidents announced on Tuesday a plan to invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) on the Amazon, including its part in neighboring French Guiana. President Emmanuel Macron’s and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are meeting many times this week to revive the relationship between the two countries after years of frictions with former President Jair Bolsonaro, deepen cooperation to protect the rainforest and boost trade. Macron started his three-day visit of to Brazil in the Amazon city of Belem, where he met his long-time ally Lula. The French president then took a boat to the Combu island to meet with Indigenous leaders.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

