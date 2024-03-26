Trump is selling ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles for $59.99 as he faces mounting legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is hawking Bibles as he runs to return to the White House. The presumptive Republican nominee Tuesday released a video on his Truth Social platform urging supporters to buy the “God Bless the USA Bible.” The book is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s patriotic ballad “God Bless the USA,” which Trump takes the stage to at his rallies. The Bible is the latest commercial venture Trump has pursued during his 2024 campaign. Last month, he debuted a line of Trump-branded sneakers, including $399 gold “Never Surrender High-Tops.” Trump also sold digital trading cards and books. The effort comes as Trump faces mounting legal bills while fighting four criminal indictments and civil charges.

