Trump’s social media company starts trading on Nasdaq with a market value of almost $6.8 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump’s social media company begins trading publicly, would-be investors might ask themselves if the stock is too pricey and potentially too volatile. Trump Media runs the social media platform Truth Social. takes the place on the Nasdaq stock exchange Tuesday of the blank check company that acquired it Monday. Trump Media debuts with a stock price near $50 and a market value of about $6.8 billion. The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol “DJT.”